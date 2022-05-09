Adam & Eve/DDB opens Berlin office and joins Deutsche Telekom European roster

Adam & Eve/DDB has won a new contract for Deutsche Telekom and is opening up an office in Berlin.

Adam & Eve Berlin will be led by new chief creative officer Jens Pfau, who joins from Jung Von Matt/Alster and will report to Richard Brim, global chief creative officer at Adam & Eve/DDB.

Pfau will be joined on the leadership team by Philipp Schwartz, who has been named chief strategic officer.

The German office is the agency’s third international branch and follows the opening of a New York office in 2016.

Parent company DDB already has an office in Berlin, but Adam & Eve Berlin will operate separately from different premises.

The agency stated that Pfau has led work on brands such as BMW and Huawei, adding that he has won more than 200 international awards, including a Grand Prix at Cannes and golds at Eurobest, New York Festival and The Clio Awards.

He is also a member of the Art Directors Club and teaches at Miami Ad School, Hamburg.

Meanwhile, Schwartz previously held the role of head of strategic planning at BBDO Group Germany and GGH MullenLowe. Most recently he has freelanced, consulting on strategy for brands including Google and Bosch.

Adam & Eve Berlin will be responsible for Deutsche Telekom in Germany and other markets such as Poland and Hungary.

Brim said: “Jens and Philipp are both brilliantly strategic, unbelievably creative and thoroughly nice guys. We are stupidly lucky that they are joining us, and we can’t wait to get cracking building something exciting.”

Tammy Einav, chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, added: “We are fortunate to work with some brilliant clients in Germany and are grateful for the confidence and trust Deutsche Telekom have placed in us.

“We know from our experience in New York how deeply rewarding it is to work closely with local businesses and talent and we are very much looking forward to working with Jens and Philipp on this incredibly exciting new chapter for Adam & Eve/DDB.”

“Deutsche Telekom’s exceptional global growth and local stature deserve world-leading, truly innovative creativity,” Glen Lomas, president of DDB in EMEA, said.

“Bringing Adam & Eve/DDB’s unique offering to Berlin and to the mix of existing DDB and Omnicom agencies that support Deutsche Telekom in Germany and other key European markets will catalyse the fulfilment of this joint ambition.”

Deutsche Telekom has a roster of agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, which confirmed to Campaign that its relationship with the German telecoms provider is unaffected.