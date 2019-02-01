Adam & Eve/DDB picks up Surf account

Adam & Eve/DDB has won the UK advertising business for detergent brand Surf after Unilever decided to appoint a retained local agency in place of its long-standing global arrangement with Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Unilever, which managed the process, invited Adam & Eve/DDB to pitch against Karmarama and Ogilvy in the final quarter of 2018.

The first work from the Omnicom agency is expected to break in the second quarter and will span film, out-of-home and print activity.

BBH won the pan-European account for Surf from then fellow Unilever roster agency Lowe at the end of 2004, and went on to take the global business.

However, it is understood Unilever has moved to decentralise marketing arrangements for Surf.

Adam & Eve/DDB is tasked with encouraging people to choose Surf over rival Bold and supermarket own-label brands by reinforcing its scent credentials in a distinctive, relevant and down-to-earth way.

Gemma Cleland, vice-president for homecare at Unilever, said: "The team at Adam & Eve/DDB impressed us with their understanding of Surf and the creative possibilities around how we deepen our relationship with the brand's millions of customers while continuing to attract new fans."

BBH retains Surf advertising in Asia.