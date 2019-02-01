Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adam & Eve/DDB picks up Surf account

Unilever plans second-quarter campaign after competitive pitch.

Surfy: brand character introduced by BBH in 2013
Surfy: brand character introduced by BBH in 2013

Adam & Eve/DDB has won the UK advertising business for detergent brand Surf after Unilever decided to appoint a retained local agency in place of its long-standing global arrangement with Bartle Bogle Hegarty. 

Unilever, which managed the process, invited Adam & Eve/DDB to pitch against Karmarama and Ogilvy in the final quarter of 2018.

The first work from the Omnicom agency is expected to break in the second quarter and will span film, out-of-home and print activity.

BBH won the pan-European account for Surf from then fellow Unilever roster agency Lowe at the end of 2004, and went on to take the global business.

However, it is understood Unilever has moved to decentralise marketing arrangements for Surf. 

Adam & Eve/DDB is tasked with encouraging people to choose Surf over rival Bold and supermarket own-label brands by reinforcing its scent credentials in a distinctive, relevant and down-to-earth way.

Gemma Cleland, vice-president for homecare at Unilever, said: "The team at Adam & Eve/DDB impressed us with their understanding of Surf and the creative possibilities around how we deepen our relationship with the brand's millions of customers while continuing to attract new fans."

BBH retains Surf advertising in Asia. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019
BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

January 30, 2019
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

January 29, 2019