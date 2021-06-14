Adam & Eve/DDB poaches second Wieden & Kennedy creative director in a year

Adam & Eve/DDB has hired Molly Wilkof as a creative director to work across its entire portfolio of clients.

Wilkof joins from Wieden & Kennedy, where she was a creative for two years. Prior to this Wilkof was at Droga5 London, where she worked on clients including Amazon. Before making a move to London in 2018, Wilkof worked at Barton F Graf as a senior copywriter and McCann as a copywriter in New York.

Wilkof recently created Nike's "The toughest athletes" campaign, which launched in March.

Wilkof's move will see her working with her former colleague Mark Shanley, who joined Adam & Eve/DDB as a creative director in October 2020 after leaving Wieden & Kennedy in July of that year.

Shanley entered Wieden & Kennedy as an art director in 2013 before becoming a creative director in 2017.

Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, executive creative directors at Adam & Eve/DDB, “We are beyond excited to have both Molly and Mark join us. Not only are they ridiculously talented, they’re also ridiculously nice people. We can’t wait to see them add their magic to the department.”