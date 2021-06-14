Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Adam & Eve/DDB poaches second Wieden & Kennedy creative director in a year

Molly Wilkof will work across the entire portfolio of Adam & Eve/DDB clients.

Molly Wilkof: joins Adam & Eve/DDB from Wieden & Kennedy
Molly Wilkof: joins Adam & Eve/DDB from Wieden & Kennedy

Adam & Eve/DDB has hired Molly Wilkof as a creative director to work across its entire portfolio of clients.

Wilkof joins from Wieden & Kennedy, where she was a creative for two years. Prior to this Wilkof was at Droga5 London, where she worked on clients including Amazon. Before making a move to London in 2018, Wilkof worked at Barton F Graf as a senior copywriter and McCann as a copywriter in New York.

Wilkof recently created Nike's "The toughest athletes" campaign, which launched in March. 

Wilkof's move will see her working with her former colleague Mark Shanley, who joined Adam & Eve/DDB as a creative director in October 2020 after leaving Wieden & Kennedy in July of that year.

Shanley entered Wieden & Kennedy as an art director in 2013 before becoming a creative director in 2017.

Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, executive creative directors at Adam & Eve/DDB, “We are beyond excited to have both Molly and Mark join us. Not only are they ridiculously talented, they’re also ridiculously nice people. We can’t wait to see them add their magic to the department.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Local first: why marketers need to build global programmes from the ground up

Local first: why marketers need to build global programmes from the ground up

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Picture this: Pinterest and Made.com innovate for success

Picture this: Pinterest and Made.com innovate for success

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How to shape your marketing strategy for a post-pandemic future

How to shape your marketing strategy for a post-pandemic future

Promoted

June 10, 2021
How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

Promoted

June 09, 2021