Adam & Eve/DDB prioritises growth in 2022 with three senior appointments

Adam & Eve/DDB has made three appointments to its senior team as the communications company pursues further growth.

The promotions are composed of one existing role and two new ones for the agency. Director of client excellence Miranda Hipwell becomes group managing director, a role previously held by Fiona McArthur. London MD Paul Billingsley's position is unaffected.

Jemima Monies has moved from her position as deputy managing director to the new post of chief marketing and operations officer.

The third and final promotion is that of managing partner Sam Lecoeur to the new post of growth director.

The trio will report to Tammy Einav, chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB.

Hipwell formerly led the John Lewis account and will continue to lead the Mars account in her new role. She will now also be overseeing and upholding integration and standards across the entire Adam & Eve/DDB Group, including Cain & Abel and Tribal.

In addition, she joins the International Agencies Council at the European Association of Communications Agencies.

An accomplished suit who has been involved in 26 Cannes Lions-winning campaigns, Hipwell was at Saatchi & Saatchi before joining Adam & Eve/DDB in 2012 as an account director. She was made managing partner in 2017 and then assumed her role as director of client excellence the following year.

Monies joined Adam & Eve/DDB in 2013 as its first new business director. Her responsibilities as chief marketing and operations officer now involve growing the agency’s brand as well as ensuring operational excellence across all departments.

Monies will also continue to lead Adam & Eve/DDB’s new business and PR department, as well as taking on responsibility for new business and marketing at a network level for DDB Europe.

In one of her previous roles as head of new business and PR at Adam & Eve/DDB, Monies played a pivotal part in helping the agency win five Campaign Agency of the Year awards and Campaign Agency of the Decade in 2019.

Before joining Adam & Eve/DDB, Monies worked at J Walter Thompson (now Wunderman Thompson) and MCBD. Before joining adland, she worked as a reporter at Campaign’s former sister title, Marketing.

Sam Lecoeur will be responsible for driving growth across the company, including Cain & Abel and Tribal, in his new role as growth director.

Since joining Adam & Eve/DDB as a business director in 2016, Lecoeur has worked his way up to managing partner and led successful pitches for Virgin Media and National Lottery, which he will continue to lead.

Einav said: “As we continue to evolve and grow the Adam & Eve/DDB Group, these immensely skilled and dedicated leaders, Miranda, Jemima and Sam, will each play a crucial role in driving and shaping our future.”