Adam & Eve/DDB promotes five including Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland

Adam & Eve/DDB has promoted Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, the creatives behind the "Project 84" activity for male-suicide charity Campaign Against Living Miserably, to executive creative directors.

Paul Billingsley, client services director, has been promoted to managing director, while Jemima Monies, head of new business and PR, has taken on the role of deputy managing director. The pair will report to joint chief executives Tammy Einav and Matthew Goff.

Additionally, Fiona McArthur, the global managing partner who leads the international Mars account, is now group managing director. Her remit includes driving growth across the group, which includes Adam & Eve/DDB's in-house production studio, Cain & Abel.

As executive creative directors, Nelson and Sutherland will support Richard Brim in running the agency's creative department. The pair joined Adam & Eve/DDB two years ago after spending 10 years at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where they created the award-winning "Spare the act" campaign for Currys PC World, as well as work for Mars, Foot Locker and Virgin Holidays.

"Project 84" won two gold and four silver Lions at Cannes this year. The work, created in partnership with ITV, installed 84 hooded figures on top of the media owner’s building on London’s South Bank.