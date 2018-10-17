Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adam & Eve/DDB promotes five including Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland

Nelson and Sutherland, which created the recent CALM campaign, have been named ECDs.

Adam & Eve/DDB promotes five including Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland

Adam & Eve/DDB has promoted Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, the creatives behind the "Project 84" activity for male-suicide charity Campaign Against Living Miserably, to executive creative directors.

Paul Billingsley, client services director, has been promoted to managing director, while Jemima Monies, head of new business and PR, has taken on the role of deputy managing director. The pair will report to joint chief executives Tammy Einav and Matthew Goff.

Additionally, Fiona McArthur, the global managing partner who leads the international Mars account, is now group managing director. Her remit includes driving growth across the group, which includes Adam & Eve/DDB's in-house production studio, Cain & Abel.

As executive creative directors, Nelson and Sutherland will support Richard Brim in running the agency's creative department. The pair joined Adam & Eve/DDB two years ago after spending 10 years at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where they created the award-winning "Spare the act" campaign for Currys PC World, as well as work for Mars, Foot Locker and Virgin Holidays.

"Project 84" won two gold and four silver Lions at Cannes this year. The work, created in partnership with ITV, installed 84 hooded figures on top of the media owner’s building on London’s South Bank.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

MEDIA
"It's evident that technology is not just getting better at understanding its users..."

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

"It's evident that technology is not just getting better at understanding its users..."

AGENCY
The problem with using nostalgic memories to drive brand awareness

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

The problem with using nostalgic memories to drive brand awareness

AGENCY
"Moments matter": eight things to learn about live experiences

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago

"Moments matter": eight things to learn about live experiences