Adam & Eve/DDB promotes Martin Beverley to CSO

Alex Hesz takes on group role.

Beverley: joined A&E/DDB in 2015

Martin Beverley, executive strategy director at Adam & Eve/DDB, has been promoted to chief strategy officer.

Former CSO Alex Hesz is taking on a wider role as group chief strategy officer, covering the London and New York offices. Beverley reports to Hesz.

Beverley joined A&E/DDB in 2015 as planning partner and was promoted to executive strategy director in 2017.

Previously, he worked at Wieden & Kennedy London as a planning director for two years. Before that, Beverley spent five years at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and has also worked at The Bank.

During his time at A&E/DDB, Beverley has helped the agency secure a Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix and two Creative Effectiveness Cannes Lions for John Lewis Christmas campaigns.

He has also worked on Marmite’s "Gene project", Fifa’s "El tornado" and The Cybersmile Foundation’s "Trolling is ugly".

Hesz said: "Martin is a truly unique talent. A relentless ball of energy in the building, making work better and ideas sharper wherever he goes, and inspiring planners in particular to push themselves to do ever better, more effective, more interesting work.

"As the shape of our output continues to change, Martin has already proven to be a driving force behind that new direction. With him in his new role, I can’t wait to see what we can all accomplish together in this next chapter."

