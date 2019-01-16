Adam & Eve/DDB promotes Nick Hirst to executive strategy director

Adam & Eve/DDB has promoted its head of planning, Nick Hirst, to executive strategy director.

Hirst will continue to lead planning for Volkswagen, Aviva and McCain, and is tasked with working on the agency’s "core planning and data offering". Hirst will work alongside Martin Beverley, who joined the agency in 2015 and was appointed executive strategy director in 2017.

Milla McPhee, currently strategy director, will become head of planning and manage the day-to-day running of the department.

Hirst and McPhee will continue to report to Alex Hesz, Adam & Eve/DDB's chief strategy officer. Hesz said: "Holding the ‘triple crown’ of planning last year – the IPA Effectiveness Agency of the Year, APG Agency of the Year and Effies Agency of the Year – shows the standards we set ourselves; standards that Milla and Nick have helped us establish. They’re smart, kind, progressive and I am proud to come to work with people like them."

In September last year, Jessica Lovell left her role as executive strategy director at Adam & Eve/DDB to join Wonderhood Studios, the company set up by ex-Channel 4 chief executive David Abraham.