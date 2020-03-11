Adam & Eve/DDB scoops trio of awards at Campaign Agency of the Year

Adam & Eve/DDB has won Campaign’s Advertising Agency of the Year gong for a record sixth time.

The Omnicom shop was praised for its consistent success in work for John Lewis Christmas campaigns. The most recent, "Excitable Edgar", attracted more than 36 million views and was the year’s most searched for Christmas ad, according to Google Trends.

Adam & Eve/DDB's joint chief executives, Tammy Einav and Mat Goff, were named Advertising Agency Heads of the Year, while chief creative officer Rick Brim won Creative Person of the Year.

Karen Martin, managing director of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, took home Account Person of the Year and Andy Nairn, Lucky Generals’ founding partner, picked up Strategic Planner of the Year.

Manning Gottlieb OMD was named Media Agency of the Year for a second consecutive year. It was a category that was hotly contested and one in which judges found it hard to pick a shortlist.

Judges noted that 2018 was a "transformational" year for MG OMD, when it won the government’s media buying account, so 2019 "was a year of delivery".

Publicis Media agency Zenith boss Natalie Cummins was named Media Agency Head of the Year and Mike Florence, chief strategy officer at PHD, picked up Media Planner of the Year.

A relatively new shop on the scene, Uncommon Creative Studio, which launched in 2017, won Independent Agency of the Year. In that short time, it has grown from the three founders – Nils Leonard, Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme – and no clients to 55 employees, more than £9m in turnover and 26 brands.

Wunderman Thompson won Customer Engagement Agency of the Year, after picking up eight significant clients and producing award-winning work for brands including BT Sport and Samsung.

AnalogFolk was named Digital Innovation Agency of the Year following its most successful year in 2019. Judges praised the independent shop for its "boldness by launching new initiatives and bringing in key talent".

Dani Bassil, chief executive of Digitas UK, was awarded Digital Agency Head of the Year.

Brand Experience Agency of the Year went to Amplify once again as the independent business won 17 clients including Adidas, Burberry, Dr Martens, Nando’s and Porsche. It impressed judges with work for Airbnb, "Night at the Louvre".

Will Mould, co-founder and managing director of XYZ, picked up Experience Agency Head of the Year.

Other awards on the night went to Grey London for Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year; Havas London for New Business Development Team; The Romans for PR Agency; and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Talent Management Person/Team.

The EMEA Agency of the Year winners were also announced last night. Winners included McCann Worldgroup for Advertising Network of the Year; We Are Social for Digital Innovation Network of the Year; and UM for Media Network of the Year.