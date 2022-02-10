Adam & Eve/DDB shake-up: Tammy Einav takes sole charge of UK, with Mat Goff to lead US

Adam & Eve/DDB will no longer have joint chief executives, as Tammy Einav is taking sole responsibility for the UK agency as its CEO and Mat Goff is to move to New York as CEO of its North America operation, as part of a leadership restructure.

Einav and Goff have been joint CEOs since 2016 and have overseen Adam & Eve/DDB’s continued rise to become Britain’s biggest advertising agency, overtaking sister Omnicom shop Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO by billings in Campaign’s School Reports at the start of 2020.

Adam & Eve/DBB opened a US office in 2016, after winning Samsung in North America, and it operates separately from the main DDB network, which also has its headquarters in New York.

Goff is expected to relocate to the US in the coming months. As chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB Group North America, he will run a team that has grown to about 60 staff, which looks after clients including Jet Blue, Peloton and Miller High Life. He has stepped down as a director of the UK operation, a Companies House filing shows.

Einav is to remain in London and becomes chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB Group UK, which has 468 staff and is famed for its work for brands such as John Lewis & Partners, Lloyds Bank and Marmite.

Einav and Goff will continue to report to Glen Lomas, president of DDB for EMEA in the new structure.

The pair were two of the first employees when Adam & Eve launched as an independent in 2008. They rose to become managing partners, then joint managing directors in 2014 and joint CEOs in 2016. The combined UK and US operations are known as Adam & Eve/DDB Group.

Einav and Goff told Campaign in a joint statement: “We have been so lucky to work together over the last decade and to have each other’s support as Adam & Eve/DDB has grown to be the agency that it is today. We will continue to have that going forward as we sharpen our areas of focus to help us best deliver for our clients and our people across the Adam & Eve/DDB Group.”

Goff added: “Our management team in New York, led by managing director James Rowe, have delivered stellar growth over the last few years and have gathered together an amazing blend of talent working with brilliant and ambitious clients. I’m looking forward to joining that team full-time and helping to turbo-charge the Adam & Eve brand in North America.”

James Murphy, David Golding, Ben Priest and Jon Forsyth founded Adam & Eve in 2008, before selling to Omnicom’s DDB in 2012.

Campaign revealed in 2017 that the quartet had collected the lion’s share of an estimated £110m windfall when they completed their earn-out.

All subsequently departed Adam & Eve/DDB, which twice won Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions in 2014 and 2018 and was named Campaign’s Agency of the Decade at the end of 2019.

Einav and Goff were part of a new management team who were promoted to take over the running of the agency, along with Rick Brim, the chief creative officer, and Alex Hesz, the chief strategy officer.

Hesz later took on group-wide role responsibilities at DDB, before quitting recently to join rival Dentsu International, and Martin Beverley has been CSO since 2019.