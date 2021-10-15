Adam & Eve/DDB and VCCP win big at APG Awards

Adam & Eve/DDB won Stephen King Strategy Agency of the Year at the APG Creative Strategy Awards last night.

This is the second consecutive time that the Omnicom agency has won the award, after claiming it jointly with Mother London in the previous outing of the biannual awards in 2019.

The award is given to the agency with the best overall performance, calculated from points for each award earned. Adam & Eve/DDB took home silver for its work with Iams and Quorn, as well as two gold awards in the Long Term Thinking category, for its work with Marmite and John Lewis.

VCCP took home the Grand Prix, for its Cadbury Dairy Milk work, planned by Sophie Kerbegian and Oliver Waterstone. Cadbury Dairy Milk also won the special prize for Best Contribution to Brand Growth.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s Quorn entry, which was planned by Siân Iles and Will Grundy, also received a special prize for Best Strategic Response to the Challenge of Climate Change,

A total of 34 campaigns were shortlisted before being awarded either gold, silver or bronze.

Mother London took home the most awards – including four bronze, one silver and one gold – for clients including KFC, Ikea and Baileys. Mother’s KFC Global campaign took home the special, and it is to be hoped one-off, prize of Best Strategic Response to Covid-19.

The APG Creative Strategy Awards aims to celebrate quality and originality of thinking and has included the Long Term Thinking category since 2019.

Of the 34 cases shortlisted, nine were nominated for Long Term Thinking, with Cossette and Leo Burnett taking home one gold each in this category and Adam & Eve/DDB scooping two.

Sarah Newman, APG director, said: “The standard of papers coming out of Covid is incredibly high, resulting in the longest-ever shortlist of 34 papers.

“The Long Term Thinking category had nine winners including four golds; an amazing testament to the power of creative strategy in building brands and businesses.”