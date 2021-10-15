Shauna Lewis
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adam & Eve/DDB and VCCP win big at APG Awards

A total of 34 cases were shortlisted, the most in the awards' history.

VCCP: agency took home Grand Prix for its work with Cadbury
VCCP: agency took home Grand Prix for its work with Cadbury

Adam & Eve/DDB won Stephen King Strategy Agency of the Year at the APG Creative Strategy Awards last night.

This is the second consecutive time that the Omnicom agency has won the award, after claiming it jointly with Mother London in the previous outing of the biannual awards in 2019

The award is given to the agency with the best overall performance, calculated from points for each award earned. Adam & Eve/DDB took home silver for its work with Iams and Quorn, as well as two gold awards in the Long Term Thinking category, for its work with Marmite and John Lewis.

VCCP took home the Grand Prix, for its Cadbury Dairy Milk work, planned by Sophie Kerbegian and Oliver Waterstone. Cadbury Dairy Milk also won the special prize for Best Contribution to Brand Growth.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s Quorn entry, which was planned by Siân Iles and Will Grundy, also received a special prize for Best Strategic Response to the Challenge of Climate Change, 

A total of 34 campaigns were shortlisted before being awarded either gold, silver or bronze.

Mother London took home the most awards – including four bronze, one silver and one gold – for clients including KFC, Ikea and Baileys. Mother’s KFC Global campaign took home the special, and it is to be hoped one-off, prize of Best Strategic Response to Covid-19.

The APG Creative Strategy Awards aims to celebrate quality and originality of thinking and has included the Long Term Thinking category since 2019. 

Of the 34 cases shortlisted, nine were nominated for Long Term Thinking, with Cossette and Leo Burnett taking home one gold each in this category and Adam & Eve/DDB scooping two.

Sarah Newman, APG director, said: “The standard of papers coming out of Covid is incredibly high, resulting in the longest-ever shortlist of 34 papers.

“The Long Term Thinking category had nine winners including four golds; an amazing testament to the power of creative strategy in building brands and businesses.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020

5 reasons to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards

Promoted

October 13, 2021
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with David Oku

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with David Oku

Promoted

October 13, 2021
How to get brand purpose right: industry leaders speak

How to get brand purpose right: industry leaders speak

Promoted

October 11, 2021
What's next for CPG brands?

What's next for CPG brands?

Promoted

October 11, 2021