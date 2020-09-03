Adam & Eve/DDB wins Quorn global account

Quorn Foods has picked Adam & Eve/DDB to work on a global campaign that will tap into the trend of turning to meat alternatives to be more eco-friendly.

The agency won the account after a competitive pitch that took place over lockdown. There was no incumbent on the global account.

The work will run across the UK, US and Sweden and is aimed at helping Quorn cement its position as a market leader in the UK in light of the growing number of meat alternative brands in the market, including Meatless Farm, Vivera and Impossible Foods.

Earlier this year Quorn worked with Mawhinney Collins to reposition itself as a sustainable choice with a focus on carbon footprint. The brand became the first meat-free food brand to reveal carbon footprint data for 30 of its biggest-selling products, as certified by the Carbon Trust.

Sam Blunt, commercial operations director at Quorn Foods, said: "We are at an incredibly exciting time as a business and are thrilled to have Adam & Eve/DDB as a partner to help fulfil our ambitions. Throughout the process we have been impressed with their passion, insight and creativity and look forward to the work we will be doing together."

Quorn's UK media planning and buying is handled by Initiative, and Campaign previously reported that the brand will be spending about £15m on media this year, with the majority going to TV.

Tammy Einav, joint chief executive at Adam & Eve/DDB, said: "At a time when climate change and how best to eat, work and live more sustainably have never been more important, Quorn is ideally positioned to help effect profound and far-reaching change. We couldn't be more excited to be working with such an inspirational brand."