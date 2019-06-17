Adam & Eve/DDB wins UK's only gold Lions on first night

Adam & Eve/DDB took home the UK’s only three golds in the first evening of awards at Cannes Lions.

The Omnicom agency won three gold Print & Publishing Lions and three silver Outdoor Lions for its "Lovers, don’t spread the hate" campaign for Unilever-owned Marmite. The ads portray butter, marmalade and honey that a dirty knife has smeared with Marmite.

Mother’s London office won a silver Print & Publishing Lion for its "AFC-ZFC" ad celebrating all the chicken shops that try to emulate KFC.

There were also silver Design Lions for Droga5 London and the BBC for work for the King’s Cross shopping area Coal Drops Yard and the BBC Two rebrand respectively.

Karmarama’s provocative recruitment campaign for The British Army and Capita, which tried to turn descriptions such as "Selfie addicts" and "Me me me millennials" on their heads won five bronze Outdoor Lions.

FCB Inferno and McCann London both picked up a Bronze Design Lion – for "Storysign" for Huawei and "Football decoded for Microsoft’s Xbox Fifa 18 game.

US agencies fared better than the UK in the first wave of Lions, picking up two Grands Prix and 17 golds.

Wieden & Kennedy Portland took home the Grand Prix and four bronze Outdoor Lions for Nike’s "Dream crazy" featuring Colin Kaepernick.

A Grand Prix in the Design Lions went to Google Creative Lab New York for its "Creatability" work, a project using artificial intelligence to make the web more accessible to people with a disability.

TBWA\Chiat\Day took home six gold Outdoor Lions, including five for Adidas and one for "The fake news stand" for Columbia Journalism Review.

The Print & Publishing jury honoured David Miami’s work for Coca-Cola with three golds for its campaign including the executions "Coke KTCHKK", "Coke PTSSHHHH" and "Coke FZZZZZZZ".

DDB Chicago won two gold Outdoor Lions for "Broadway the rainbow" for Mars Wrigley’s Skittles and Domino’s picked up gold for "Paving for pizza", produced with its creative agency Crispin Porter & Bogusky in Boulder.

In the Design Lions, US agencies got four golds: one each for "Changing the game" for Microsoft Xbox and "Insta novels" for the New York Public Library by McCann New York.

The other two American Design Lion golds went to FCB Chicago for its work For Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence, which also merited a gold in the Print & Publishing Lions.