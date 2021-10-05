Shauna Lewis
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adam & Eve/DDB’s Richard Brim lined up as next D&AD president

He will succeed Rebecca Wright, who is inaugurated as president today.

Richard Brim: Adam & Eve/DDB’s chief creative officer takes up role of deputy president of D&AD
Richard Brim: Adam & Eve/DDB’s chief creative officer takes up role of deputy president of D&AD

Richard Brim, Adam & Eve/DDB’s chief creative officer, has been lined up to succeed Rebecca Wright, the current president of D&AD, when her 2021/22 tenure, which begins today (6 October), comes to an end.

Brim joined the board of the educational organisation in 2019 as an advertising trustee. He now becomes deputy president of D&AD for this academic year, meaning he will automatically take over from Wright as president for the 2022/23 period.

Wright is the dean of academic programmes at Central Saint Martins/University of the Arts, making her the first academic to take on the D&AD presidency. She succeeds Pentagram partner Naresh Ramchandani.

In her role at the non-profit advertising and design association, Wright will steer D&AD through its 60th year in 2022, orchestrate its annual awards, and lead programmes such as New Blood Academy and Shift, both of which are aimed at encouraging new creative talent.

Before joining Adam & Eve/DDB, Brim was creative director and partner at CHI & Partners, now The & Partnership, and creative director at Leo Burnett.

Tim Lindsay, chairman of D&AD, said: “I’d like to thank Naresh Ramchandani for leading D&AD through one of its most challenging years with unwavering determination, enthusiasm and motivation. He has stood to inspire and stimulate creatives from all backgrounds, while accelerating important conversations about climate and civic responsibility."

Commenting on Wright's elevation to the role, he said that he could not "think of anyone better to pass the baton on to".

He added: "As our first president from the academic world, her dedication to nurturing and supporting emerging talent has never been more meaningful.”

Wright said: “As a bridge between industry and education, D&AD plays a catalytic role in effecting positive change. I consider the presidency not an individual task, but a chance to work in collaboration with D&AD, its trustees and incredible community to address the challenges we face and progression we need to see. I am honoured and humbled to be offered this position.”

The D&AD board also gained three new trustees today: Liza Enebeis, who is a creative director of Studio Dumbar; Kwame Taylor-Hayford, founder of Kin; and Jonathan Kneebone, founder of The Glue Society. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Promoted

October 04, 2021
Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Promoted

September 30, 2021
Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Promoted

September 30, 2021