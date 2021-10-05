Adam & Eve/DDB’s Richard Brim lined up as next D&AD president

Richard Brim, Adam & Eve/DDB’s chief creative officer, has been lined up to succeed Rebecca Wright, the current president of D&AD, when her 2021/22 tenure, which begins today (6 October), comes to an end.

Brim joined the board of the educational organisation in 2019 as an advertising trustee. He now becomes deputy president of D&AD for this academic year, meaning he will automatically take over from Wright as president for the 2022/23 period.

Wright is the dean of academic programmes at Central Saint Martins/University of the Arts, making her the first academic to take on the D&AD presidency. She succeeds Pentagram partner Naresh Ramchandani.

In her role at the non-profit advertising and design association, Wright will steer D&AD through its 60th year in 2022, orchestrate its annual awards, and lead programmes such as New Blood Academy and Shift, both of which are aimed at encouraging new creative talent.

Before joining Adam & Eve/DDB, Brim was creative director and partner at CHI & Partners, now The & Partnership, and creative director at Leo Burnett.

Tim Lindsay, chairman of D&AD, said: “I’d like to thank Naresh Ramchandani for leading D&AD through one of its most challenging years with unwavering determination, enthusiasm and motivation. He has stood to inspire and stimulate creatives from all backgrounds, while accelerating important conversations about climate and civic responsibility."

Commenting on Wright's elevation to the role, he said that he could not "think of anyone better to pass the baton on to".

He added: "As our first president from the academic world, her dedication to nurturing and supporting emerging talent has never been more meaningful.”

Wright said: “As a bridge between industry and education, D&AD plays a catalytic role in effecting positive change. I consider the presidency not an individual task, but a chance to work in collaboration with D&AD, its trustees and incredible community to address the challenges we face and progression we need to see. I am honoured and humbled to be offered this position.”

The D&AD board also gained three new trustees today: Liza Enebeis, who is a creative director of Studio Dumbar; Kwame Taylor-Hayford, founder of Kin; and Jonathan Kneebone, founder of The Glue Society.