Addressing our Nigel Farage coverage

Campaign’s latest cover and feature with Nigel Farage has garnered an extremely negative reaction from our community, and we are listening.

We think it is important to examine Farage and the Brexit Party. But we made mistakes in our approach. And we’re sorry.

We’d like to make it clear that the Campaign team does not tolerate racism, sexism or bigotry of any kind.

Our intention was to address how the Brexit Party has emerged as a brand within an increasingly divided political and social landscape. It is a brand that has connected with many people across the country – often communities that the advertising industry has been accused of not understanding. We sought to understand how and why this was.

We strove to understand but certainly not to lionise Farage and his politics. We wanted to initiate a discussion about the rise of Farage and the Brexit Party brand, and how it has contributed to the situation that we, as an industry and a country, find ourselves in.

And that situation is serious. This is a crucial and uncomfortable discussion to have. But we need to explore the issues that are dividing society and how divisive politics are gaining traction, in order to understand how to respond.

We believe in the power of our industry and the people in it to be a force for good. Campaign’s agenda is focused on supporting diversity and inclusivity, but we know we can always do more and understand that we sometimes fall short.

In response to your reactions, we are taking them extremely seriously and will represent them on our website in the coming days. We will also host a public forum where we can come together to address your responses and the issues we wish we had addressed more effectively in the piece (more details to follow soon).

We are here to respond and take suggestions about how best to move forward. We are reading all of your comments on social media, so continue to talk to us. If you want to contact us directly, please email claire.beale@haymarket.com.

Claire Beale

Global editor-in-chief, Campaign