Adidas calls on Zidane and Beckham in latest ad for Predator boots

Nostalgic pairing of Real Madrid legends promotes the relaunch of the Predator boots they both wore.

Adidas has created an ad that brings together David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane to relaunch a set of football boots that they both used to wear as players.

"25 years of Predator", created by Iris, starts with the pair on a sofa with their feet up boasting the gold and white of each boot. Each boot was worn respectively by the two during the early 2000s when they played for Real Madrid.

The two men are engulfed with piles of boots while watching clips of local and international footballers, deciding if they are worthy of a pair of the '98 Accelerator or '01 Predator Precision.

The work coincides with the release of the Predator Pack, which consists of either Beckham or Zidane’s signature boot.

The film will be on Adidas’ social channels. It was created by Jon Wedlake and Matt Carter. It was directed by Dan Henshaw through Pops Productions.

