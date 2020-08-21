Adidas cooks up edible trainers with Deliveroo

Adidas has partnered Deliveroo to deliver edible replicas of its newly launched ZX 2K Boost trainers.

Deliveroo customers in Whitechapel, London will need to visit the app from midday on 26 August where they will have the opportunity to win a free pair of trainers and a pair crafted out of cake. The chocolate ganache cake shoes have been created by Sugar Street Studios. Winners will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To view the offer customers will need to live within a 1.5-mile radius of Deliveroo Whitechapel Editions kitchen.

The campaign is feeding into the "everything is cake" social media trend, which saw people share videos of people cutting into a range of different objects from a toilet roll to an onion that were all surprisingly cakes.