Adidas creates two-day basketball festival with Pharrell Williams

Adidas created a two-day festival to celebrate basketball culture in downtown Los Angeles with Pharrell Williams, Alexander Wang, Karlie Kloss and Damian Lilliard.

The sportswear brand used the event to target basketball fans and people interested in "design, sneakers and streetwear" and introduced limited-edition shoes.

The activation was designed to show that Adidas believes that basketball is more than a game, and describes it as "creativity; innovative ingenuity; and a community built not only on sport but also on music and style".

Williams, Wang, Kloss and Lilliard (pictured above) featured as part of a panel session on what creativity means to them and the sports industry.

