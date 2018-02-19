Adidas creates two-day basketball festival with Pharrell Williams

The sportswear brand used the event to target basketball fans and people interested in "design, sneakers and streetwear" and introduced limited-edition shoes.

The activation was designed to show that Adidas believes that basketball is more than a game, and describes it as "creativity; innovative ingenuity; and a community built not only on sport but also on music and style".

Williams, Wang, Kloss and Lilliard (pictured above) featured as part of a panel session on what creativity means to them and the sports industry.