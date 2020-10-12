Fayola Douglas
Adidas hosts digital festival featuring Karlie Kloss to launch new trainer styles

Kloss will help launch the Ultraboost Dna Loop.

Adidas: chance to win artwork by Paolina Russo
Adidas is hosting a week-long digital festival with talks from musicians, sportspeople, supermodels and designers as it prepares to launch 70 new designs of its trainers.

Access to the event, which runs from 14 October, will be limited to members of Adidas' free-to-join Creators Club loyalty programme.

Model Karlie Kloss will appear alongside James Carnes, vice-president for global brand strategy at Adidas, to launch the Ultraboost Dna Loop. Members will have a chance to earn the shoes and then help shape the future of its zero-waste initiative through an app experience.

Musician Pusha T will discuss the impact of 1990s street culture on the music and fashion industry, as well as the Ozweego trainers.

More than 30 surprise raffles will offer members the chance to win prizes such as a piece of art from designer Paolina Russo or Adidas Predator boots signed by footballer Paul Pogba.

Scott Zalaznik, senior vice-president of digital at Adidas, said: "Creators Club Week is the biggest-ever celebration of our global member community and an opportunity to bring people together through our curated programme of digital experiences.

"Holding our first ever members week, and involving partners we've worked with so closely to headline it, is the most fitting way to introduce our latest innovations, freshest designs and sustainable products to the world."

Hope&Glory is delivering the project.

