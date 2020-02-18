Adidas, JD Sports and Kano launch search for new talent

Adidas has partnered JD Sports and Kano on a talent search as part of a campaign celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Superstar shoe.

For the "3 bar Superstar" project, actor and musician Kano has removed the vocals from three bars – symbolic of the three-stripe Adidas logo – of his track Pan Fried and is inviting fans to submit their own three bars to fit into the song, giving them the opportunity to become the new voices of today's culture.

Applicants will be able to record their three bars and broadcast their lyrics through a mobile-enabled website or by visiting a touring recording booth.

The pop-up recording booths first appeared at Manchester Arndale during 14-15 February, with the booths visiting Westfield Stratford City during 18-19 February and Birmingham Bullring 22-23 February.

Kano’s ambition is to search, celebrate and shine a light on emerging talent, with one entry selected for a recording session and mentorship with the rapper.

McCann London is delivering the project.