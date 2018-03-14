Adidas to launch stadium-inspired London store

Adidas' concept store in New York

Customers will arrive in the store via a players' tunnel entrance, with additional concept features including locker-style rooms for trying on kit and outward-facing stadium seating allowing views all over the new Westfield London Shopping Centre.



The store opens on 20 March. As well as housing the brand's Originals and Performance ranges, the store will also feature state-of-the-art interactive zones for customers, showcasing product benefits.

Barry Moore, brand marketing director at Adidas said: "Adidas is the creator sports brand and this store will set a new standard for in-store experience, creativity and sport in a retail concept."

The stadium store concept was first launched in New York in autumn 2016.