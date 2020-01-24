Adidas puts best foot forward with wellness campaign

Adidas has kicked off the new decade with a spring in its step via a campaign focusing on the emotional perks of running.

Created by TBWA\London, "Run to reconnect" follows four runners (including London native Georgina Hayf and adidas global ambassador Ally Love) as they discuss the ways in which "mindful running" – running as a form of meditation – helps them cope with the stresses of daily life.

This comes alongside a documentary-style spot, "Georgina", which focuses on Hayf’s experiences with running as a form of therapy.

"I’ve always been a city girl, but at times it can be quite full on," Hayf said. "You always feel like you are working. There’s no time to switch off and have some down time".

The campaign is based on the insight that mental ill health is the main cause of serious health problems globally, with three out of four people claiming they were unable to cope with stress last year.

It was created by Harriet Russell-Vick and Lauren Buggins, and directed by Amandla Baraka through Glam. The media agency is MediaCom.

To mark the campaign's launch, Adidas has unveiled a new collection of apparel and footwear, FocusBreathIn, as well as in-store events, runners' retreats, mindful runs via the Adidas Running app and digital activity.

Earlier this month, Adidas launched activity to promote its inclusive sizing range, while last year’s "Ultraboost 19: recode running" saw extreme running club Trash Runners combine social running with street cleaning in Shanghai.