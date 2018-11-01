Kim Benjamin
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adidas and Very stage fitness day to showcase collection launch

The event will feature fitness sessions and special DJ sets.

Adidas and online retailer Very.co.uk are launching a day of fitness sessions, workshops and partying to promote the new collection by Adidas, Here to Create, inspired by Stella McCartney.

The event, taking place today (1 November), is being attended by bloggers, influencers and members of the public. It kicked off with morning yoga sessions, with boxercise classes planned for the afternoon.

In the evening, guests will be treated to a DJ set and bespoke pink signature drinks to reflect the branding of Very. Adidas experts will also be on hand to give advice on the best workout kit, including help on finding the perfect sports bra. 

The activation is being delivered by Threefold and Broadwicklive, and is being hosted at The Bike Shed on Old Street, London. 

