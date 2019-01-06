ADLAND: How entertainment moments create blockbuster brands

Our obsession is the same as it’s ever been: to create success for our clients’ businesses and for our own says Great (pictured left). As Sir Nigel Bogle said many years ago: "Our objective is effectiveness, our strategy is creativity." While this shared vision doesn’t change, our point of view on how to create effectiveness and difference is specific to our location and individual passion.

Over the (almost) decade we have been in Los Angeles, it has become clear that we are living through the final years of the interruptive advertising era. With more and more consumers choosing to use ad-blocking technology, or moving to ad-free media platforms, we simply need to invent new ways to secure attention and interest.

So, our vision at BBH LA is simple: we aim to create blockbuster brands. These are brands that deserve and command high levels of their audience’s attention, brands that add value to their entertainment moments, not distract from them.

Advertising is still key to accomplishing this. But the ad world needs to evolve its language to be content-out, not message-out. With the right tools, branded content, partnerships and integration are highly effective. And the most innovative aspect of our model is what we call Brand-owned IP. We are bringing together brands, Hollywood talent and IP distributors in radically new ways – first and foremost, by making the brand part of the initial financial and creative package. We’re able to build this model because of our extensive network of partnerships within the entertainment industry, through a shared understanding that creative quality is paramount.

Not every client is ready to make this shift. But we’re up to the challenge of helping them. It wouldn’t be fun if it was easy.

BBH LA was created to sit at the heart of entertainment, technology and really nice weather. Our team is made up of people who are good and nice, but most importantly, hungry. Our work is focused on the belief that people will do anything to avoid advertising, but people will seek out and even pay to access great content. So we create all our work with that in mind.

We exist to solve marketing missions famously. Above all, we believe in the power of difference to make a difference. That means reinventing and re-establishing cultural norms to tell new, exciting and entertaining brand stories to shift the pop culture narratives. When the world zigs, we zag.

