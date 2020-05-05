Adland in lockdown: 'More resilient, adaptive and caring than you ever thought'

Vicki Maguire

Chief creative officer, Havas London

I was eight weeks into my new gig when the doors shut. Determined this wasn’t going to derail our groove, we have been doing everything we can to keep the energy up and the momentum going. We’re busy and resourceful, so we’re finding creative ways to help each other through this (although the virtual hair-cutting webinar was not a success).

Some are relishing it. Others have had to become master jugglers – babies, kids, schooling, work, family, shopping. Hats off to all of them.

What I have learned is that I need people, I need chaos. I don’t have a home office – I work in cafés, bars, anywhere but home really, so I’m fucked. But I’ve learned to adapt. An ironing board makes a great desk.

Paul Smith used to say inspiration is everywhere, so if you can’t find it, you’re not looking hard enough. I’m blowing dust off some of my old books, have found sketchbooks I’d long forgotten and I’ve got the vinyl out. I’ve started working to Joy Division. Ian Curtis meets Joe Wicks – that’s two names I wouldn’t have put together pre-lockdown.

I’ve done a conference call with a row of knickers drying behind me. My dog has peed on my feet in a virtual pitch meeting, and I styled it out. I’ve angled my laptop so you can’t see my grey roots, and sagging tits. For what it’s worth, freeing "the girls" from the tyranny of underwires has been a revelation. The underwear industry may never recover.

Annette King

Chief executive, Publicis Groupe UK

I haven’t owned a bike since I was 12 – until three weeks ago. When lockdown happened I tried running, but got bored and wasn’t any good at it. I tried Joe Wicks but have never enjoyed doing the same thing as everyone else – a bit like going to Center Parcs or Soho Farmhouse. Then I thought of cycling, as so many of my lovely media friends do it, but it’s also possible to do it your own way, Lycra-free. So I figured it might work for me.

Turns out that Halfords do a fabulous click and collect, same-day service, so within 24 hours of thinking of it, I had my own shiny, new blue bike. I am a total convert and go out on it once every day. Sometimes it’s the fake commute in the morning (much harder to make yourself do it to "get home" than it is to "get to work"), sometimes it’s the post-salad lunch trip to and around the park and back, the post-super-long Zoom ride or the birthday present drop-off for a friend or godchild, leaving it on the doorstep and back. My bike is a life-saver and it’s keeping me sane (and fitter than ever before). I know most of the cycling nuts out there will sniff at this, but I did Richmond and back the other day – almost 10 miles.

Not bad for someone who couldn’t have got to Tesco and back three weeks ago.

Mark Eaves

Founder, Gravity Road

Don’t worry, I won’t be live-streaming any time soon. Need to get more right notes in the right order. Learning it makes my head hurt. But not so much as a full day of Zoom.