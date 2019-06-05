Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adland responds to Donald Trump's state visit with tongue-in-cheek stunts

Wieden & Kennedy, Lucky Generals and Sky have staged their own 'welcome' for US president.

W&K: Rodriguez exhibition
W&K: Rodriguez exhibition

Wieden & Kennedy has set up an exhibition around its London office in partnership with artist Edel Rodriguez with arresting illustrations bearing messages such as "Enemy of the people" and "Where are the children?" in response to US president Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

The installation, Hell is Empty, also features a take on surrealist artist René Magritte's celebrated The Treachery of Images, this time with the line: "Ceci n'est pas un président."

According to Rodriguez, the exhibition aims to highlight "an environment collapsing around us and a leader who revels in chaos".

Lucky Generals also staged a protest ahead of Trump's visit, offering free gas masks and boiler suits emblazoned with "#TrumpStinks". People could order these from a specially created website, www.trumpstinks.co.uk, to wear during Trump protest marches taking place this week.

The agency also handed out masks to local businesses surrounding the protest route in London and promoted the website with social posts.

Meanwhile, to mark Trump's arrival, Sky News created a tongue-in-cheek promo video, teasing viewers with: "Guess who's back?" It featured doom-laden music and images of the public, landmarks and the royal family, overshadowed by the infamous "baby blimp" version of Trump in a nappy.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
MEDIA
Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

Promoted

May 30, 2019