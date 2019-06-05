Adland responds to Donald Trump's state visit with tongue-in-cheek stunts

Wieden & Kennedy has set up an exhibition around its London office in partnership with artist Edel Rodriguez with arresting illustrations bearing messages such as "Enemy of the people" and "Where are the children?" in response to US president Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

The installation, Hell is Empty, also features a take on surrealist artist René Magritte's celebrated The Treachery of Images, this time with the line: "Ceci n'est pas un président."

According to Rodriguez, the exhibition aims to highlight "an environment collapsing around us and a leader who revels in chaos".

Lucky Generals also staged a protest ahead of Trump's visit, offering free gas masks and boiler suits emblazoned with "#TrumpStinks". People could order these from a specially created website, www.trumpstinks.co.uk, to wear during Trump protest marches taking place this week.

The agency also handed out masks to local businesses surrounding the protest route in London and promoted the website with social posts.

Meanwhile, to mark Trump's arrival, Sky News created a tongue-in-cheek promo video, teasing viewers with: "Guess who's back?" It featured doom-laden music and images of the public, landmarks and the royal family, overshadowed by the infamous "baby blimp" version of Trump in a nappy.