Admedia rebrands to i media

The service station outdoor specialist is also investing in more digital screens.

i media: plans to invest in several large-format Nexus screens (pictured left).
Outdoor company Admedia, one of the UK's largest motorway service stations ad sales specialists, has rebranded to i media.

The company was recently acquired by a consortium led by Jonathan Lewis, the former Outdoor Plus chief executive, with backing by former MediaCom global CEO Stephan Allen. MSA Advertising bought a stake of more than 75% in Admedia from Jonathan Naggar, who retains a minority stake.

The new owners plan to invest in expanding i media's digital estate, as well as the use of experiential marketing, and customer and vehicle data.

They plan to treble i media's digital estate of large-format Nexus screens and grow digital six-sheets assets across its portfolio of 136 service stations. It is estimated that 8.5 million motorists use UK service stations every week.

“The renaming ensures we are relevant to the next generation of media opportunity that brings outdoor advertising closer to the media mix,” Lewis said. 

“We are now embarking on our programme of rapid transformation to bring advertisers the best opportunity to reach a growing audience in an ever-improving environment in the most intelligent and accountable way.”

