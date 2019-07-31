Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Administrators take over at sales house 8 Outdoor

Company hit by loss of two-thirds of screen portfolio in July.

8 Outdoor: one of its sites
8 Outdoor: one of its sites

Digital out-of-home sales house 8 Outdoor has gone into administration following the "termination" of its licence with landlord Insite that covered about 70 roadside screens.

Parent company SIS Digital Vision Limited and related companies SIS Digital Media Limited and Solutions in Steel Limited are also affected.

The administrators of the four companies, ReSolve, are looking to sell the businesses as a going concern.

A spokeswoman for Global, the radio and outdoor media group to which Insite licensed the screens that had been with 8 Outdoor, told Campaign that it would not be making a bid for any of the assets.

Alan Brydon, non-executive chairman at 8 Outdoor, declined to comment on the reasons for the company going into administration.

Simon Grice, chief executive of SIS Digital Vision and 8 Outdoor, could not be reached for comment.

In July, Insite said that it decided to "terminate" the licence because 8 Outdoor had fallen behind on payments.

At the time, Brydon admitted that the loss of the contract, accounting for around two-thirds of 8 Outdoor's portfolio, was "a big setback".

He also said that 8 Outdoor was hunting for new investment to "fund growth and expansion" before Insite took back its sites and that talks with investors were ongoing.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019