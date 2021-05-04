Admix partners IAS to offer 'first ever' third-party verification for in-game ads

Admix, the “in-play” advertising platform for mobile games, has partnered with Integral Ad Science in a move it claims makes it the only company to offer in-play ad inventory that is measured and verified by independent partner.

IAS, an advertising analytics company, has partnered with tech platforms and ad exchanges to ensure industry best practices are adhered to, but this is the first time it has partnered with a gaming ads platform of this type.

Admix, a London based company, was founded in 2017 by chief executive Samuel Huber and chief operating officer Joe Bachle-Morris.

Huber said: “We regularly hear from agencies who recognize that gaming is a huge part of media consumption and want to make video gaming part of their core strategy. Until now, they have been hamstrung by a lack of third-party verification.

“Thanks to IAS and our technology, brands and agencies can now jump in with full confidence and put compelling, premium ad experiences in front of mobile gaming’s 2.5 billion players.”

The business specialises in bringing “in-play” ads to mobile games, esports, and virtual reality media in less intrusive ways, such as a trackside billboard in a racing game or a pitchside hoarding in a football game.

Codemasters, a rival company that was recently acquired by gaming giant Electronic Arts, last year inserted the UK government’s “Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives.” campaign in the racing game DiRT Rally 2.0.

Admix also offers programmatic ad buying, which enables advertisers to bid through traditional ad-buying platforms. The company claims it delivers 100% viewability and in-depth measurement and works with over 500 advertisers across 300 games.

One of these clients, Mars, endorsed Admix’s partnership with IAS. Ron Amram, senior director, global media. said: “Mars is committed to media innovation and its obligation to maintain brand and social safety.

"We need partners and solutions, like IAS's verification of an in-game advertising partner, which allow us to strike that balance.”