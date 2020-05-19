Adobe partners Live Nation for Marshmello challenge

Live Nation and Adobe have launched a video-editing contest to celebrate the release of Marshmello’s latest single, Be Kind.

Fans of the DJ are invited to create a short video based on bringing kindness to the world using Adobe’s video-editing applications including Premiere Pro and After Effects.

They can then access an online gallery to download graphic and artwork from Marshmello, plus Adobe stock footage and the Be Kind track.

Ten winners will have their creation included in an official fan video and win an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, while the grand prize winner will also receive a virtual meet and greet with Marshmello.

The challenge is part of an ongoing partnership between Adobe and Live Nation that aims to engage music fans through the "Adobe creativity tour" campaign. Additional challenges will be announced during the summer.