Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Want to be your own boss without all the risks attached? The latest surge in startups has inspired a smart new recruitment business model at DMCG Global.

Dan Matthews

Dan Matthews, co-founder, DMCG Global

There’s no denying that the pandemic has accelerated the working from home trend initiated by those seeking more flexibility and autonomy. A combination of lockdown and ambition has propelled a sharper shift towards a more entrepreneurial mindset among many creatives who have consequently created their own startups. But what if there’s a way to get the best of both worlds - to be your own boss without the risks attached?

At recruitment firm DMCG Global, partners in the UK, Europe, USA and Sydney now have the opportunity to be a licensee. This allows them to take home the majority of their revenue, whilst building a recruitment business that is sellable. The new model is built around autonomy, flexibility and entrepreneurialism in a world that has seen a dramatic shift in the last 12 months.

“In our industry, many good recruiters want to run their own business but don’t want the risks associated with starting a company from scratch, or the downsides of working on their own”, says Dan Matthews, co-founder of DMCG Global. “This is now possible with our new recruitment business model where we provide support to franchise licensee business owners who have extensive experience in their sector specialism. It’s a chance for them to grow their careers like never before.”

Be your own boss as part of a global community

Clients who use a partner at DMCG Global are supporting an independent business owner who has made that step in being their own boss and are driven and motivated to do the best job possible – not because their manager tells them to, but because they want to service the clients their way.

Partners have no fixed hours and unlimited holidays, as you’d expect by being your own boss. Everyone also has a local city hub to work from, and to meet fellow partners, clients and candidates.

Matthews comments: “Working remotely has its benefits, but also having a desirable place, always available, to meet and work from locally, is really important for collaboration and the community.”

In London, this local hub includes full access to the private members club, Club 16 on Carlisle Street in the heart of Soho.

Matthews adds: “At DMCG Global you have the full support of the team and infrastructure behind you to simply plug and play, so your desk becomes your business. If you’re a specialist in your sector, and you have the recruitment experience, this is the best way to deliver on a personal and professional level as the rewards are so much greater.”

Focus on growing your own sellable business

As partners have on average seven to 15 years’ experience in their specialism, they don’t need direct management or targets set by someone else. They are motivated and want to achieve success. They can focus on recruitment while the company’s support team takes care of the day-to-day issues many new business owners normally lose time over, such as managing websites, IT, invoicing, operations, marketing and negotiating with suppliers.

“Many recruiters will work for an employer for years, and when they leave, that’s it”. Matthews points out. “With this model, they own their licence and it is sellable – so all partners are growing their own sellable business. You get the long term benefits of being a successful recruiter, whilst operating under your own terms.”

Whilst agencies and brands are working out what their ‘new normal’ looks like, one thing is certain: flexible working models are here to stay and recruitment firms have a unique role to play in helping businesses to adapt and grow.

Matthews concludes: “I’d recommend any recruiter who’s good at what they do to give this model a try. You can be your own boss, but not on your own. It doesn’t get any better than that – and this is what we’re achieving here at DMCG Global.”

If you would like to learn more about becoming a partner at DMCG Global, please click here.

Visit the Campaign Jobs Wonderful Workplaces in Marketing hub page for insider insight into what it's like to work at different organisations in the creative, media, marketing and advertising industry. Get a range of career advice and learn from recruitment experts in your sector.

