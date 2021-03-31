Maisie McCabe
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Now adopts 'fully-flexible' working model

Independent shop decided on the move after consulting with its staff and finding everyone wanted to work in different ways.

Now management: Da Costa, Bell, Vince, Townshend
Now management: Da Costa, Bell, Vince, Townshend

Now, the independent agency working with BT and The New York Bakery Company, has introduced a “fully flexible” working policy.

The change means the company will assume staff will work flexibly, rather than allowing all staff to apply to work in a flexible way in line with other shops' approach. There will be no fixed days or hours that staff have to work in the office.

They are only two rules: if a client needs a member of their team, they must be there for them, and there will be an all-staff meeting in the office once a month.

The agency management – including Larissa Vince, chief executive at Now, chief creative officer Ben da Costa, chief strategy officer Gabrielle Bell and chairman John Townshend – consulted with the shop’s 34-strong staff and found that although everyone wanted to work more flexibly, they all wanted to do it in different ways.

Now’s client leaders will coordinate the members of their team, deciding when people need to be in the office and when they can work from home – taking into account staff’s preferences and what is required by the client. 

Larissa Vince, chief executive at Now, said: “Agencies have a reputation for long hours and presenteeism, but we don’t believe that’s the way to create a motivated, productive environment, with the space to think and come up with great ideas.

“Having spoken to clients and the agency, it became clear that any ‘one size fits all’ approach – even one which offers fewer office-based days per week – was going to suit some better than others.

“So full flexibility, based wholly around the particular needs of our clients and our people, seemed like the best solution for everyone.” 

Now’s office in Exmouth Market, into which it moved at the end of last year, will remain open and at its existing size.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Campaign webinar: We’re better together

Campaign webinar: We’re better together

Promoted

March 26, 2021
The surprising truth about Waze

The surprising truth about Waze

Promoted

March 26, 2021
Shortlist announced for 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards

Shortlist announced for 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards

Promoted

March 26, 2021
How magazines grabbed lockdown attention and flourished

How magazines grabbed lockdown attention and flourished

Promoted

March 25, 2021