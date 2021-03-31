Now adopts 'fully-flexible' working model

Now, the independent agency working with BT and The New York Bakery Company, has introduced a “fully flexible” working policy.

The change means the company will assume staff will work flexibly, rather than allowing all staff to apply to work in a flexible way in line with other shops' approach. There will be no fixed days or hours that staff have to work in the office.

They are only two rules: if a client needs a member of their team, they must be there for them, and there will be an all-staff meeting in the office once a month.

The agency management – including Larissa Vince, chief executive at Now, chief creative officer Ben da Costa, chief strategy officer Gabrielle Bell and chairman John Townshend – consulted with the shop’s 34-strong staff and found that although everyone wanted to work more flexibly, they all wanted to do it in different ways.

Now’s client leaders will coordinate the members of their team, deciding when people need to be in the office and when they can work from home – taking into account staff’s preferences and what is required by the client.

Larissa Vince, chief executive at Now, said: “Agencies have a reputation for long hours and presenteeism, but we don’t believe that’s the way to create a motivated, productive environment, with the space to think and come up with great ideas.

“Having spoken to clients and the agency, it became clear that any ‘one size fits all’ approach – even one which offers fewer office-based days per week – was going to suit some better than others.

“So full flexibility, based wholly around the particular needs of our clients and our people, seemed like the best solution for everyone.”

Now’s office in Exmouth Market, into which it moved at the end of last year, will remain open and at its existing size.