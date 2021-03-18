Emmet McGonagle
Ads of the week: Pregnant sport stars and fondant-covered cars

Campaign rounds up the top ads of this week.

Temptations ‘Creamy Purrrr-ée’ by Adam & Eve/DDB

The claws are out in Temptations’ latest spot, which encourages cat lovers to earn the affection of their feline friends via the brand’s new treat. 

Filmed remotely in Canada during lockdown, the work was directed by Benji Weinstein through Smuggler.

Nike ‘The toughest athletes’ by Wieden & Kennedy London

Nike’s empowering spot features more than 20 women across various stages of pregnancy and the postpartum period – including  tennis player Serena Williams, US soccer star Alex Morgan and British runner Perri Shakes-Drayton – to celebrate the unparalleled strength of women.

It was created by Molly Wilkof and Derek Lui, and directed remotely over Zoom.

Mini ‘Launched by’ by Anomaly

Car brand Mini enlisted eight creators – including visual artist Miquela, skateboarder Briana King and fashion designer Sir Paul Smith – to promote its latest models.

It also features a car-shaped cake (created by Istanbul-based baker Tuba Geckil) and a film featuring members of the Cooper family, descendants of the original 1960s model's producer. 

Brita ‘Get your green on’ by Iris

Absolutely Fabulous actor Joanna Lumley has become a sustainability agony aunt in a series of ads for water filter brand Brita.

While one spot shows Lumley as she hosts a green guilt hotline service, another shows the fashion icon as she discusses the perils of buying single-use plastic with a guilt-ridden Brit called Tim. 

The campaign comes alongside a partnership with Good Housekeeping, as well as a 10 step "Greening Good Guide".

It was written by Ben Edwards and directed by Jonny Briggs through Pops Production, while photography was handled by Mary McCartney.

