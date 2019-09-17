Advertisers tweak US media agency contracts in light of transparency concerns

More than two-thirds of advertisers have updated their US media agency contracts in response to concerns about transparency and alleged rebates in the media buying ecosystem, according to a new report by the US Association of National Advertisers.

In contrast, more than 30% of respondents have either not updated their media agency contracts or don’t know whether they have updated it.

"We fielded the survey to examine current media agency compensation practices and related issues of media service costs and transparency," ANA chief executive Bob Liodice said. "The results clearly indicate that media transparency remains a key industry concern and that our members are actively seeking solutions to address it."

The findings suggest that the 2016 ANA/K2 Intelligence report, An Independent Study of Media Transparency in the US Advertising Industry, has had a significant and increasing influence on media agency contracting and cost governance.

The survey was fielded online in April in partnership with JLB & Partners, and included 86 respondents.

Media Agency Compensation Practices revealed that 60% of respondents said that rebates, discounts and their variations are not considered part of a media agency’s compensation and that they receive their fair share return of any rebates.

JLB president and chief executive David Beals said: "Marketers are clearly starting to look more broadly at the compensation of their media agencies – not just the fee or commission revenue, but the total of all agency costs and revenues, whether programmatic and other media technology charges or revenues earned through rebates and discounts."

The report showed that media agency compensation practices differ from other agency compensation practices in only one notable regard – that media commissions (as opposed to hourly fees) are more likely to be employed for media buying services, and particularly for programmatic media services.

For example, 24% of respondents use commissions for digital media buying services, while 40% use them for programmatic media services. Those figures compare with only 12% who reported using commissions for agency services in general in the 2017 triennial Trends in Agency Compensation survey.

Consistent with the compensation practices for other agency services, the report showed that more than 70% of respondents use a fee method of compensation for "traditional" offline media planning and buying services and nearly 60% use fees for digital media services.