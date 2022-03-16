Advertising Association: ad exports performance ‘tremendous’ during pandemic

International trade in UK advertising and market research services was worth £11.7bn in 2020, sustaining the same level as pre-pandemic conditions in 2019, according to the Advertising Association’s UK Advertising Exports Report 2022.

Despite the various challenges the pandemic caused for exporters such as global lockdowns, payments remained steady, bringing the UK £5bn trade surplus.

Credos, the advertising industry think tank, conducted an analysis of the data from the Office for National Statistics to establish the figures.

The data showed that advertising and market research services were in third place among comparable industries in 2020. Insurance and pension services were top with £20.7bn and computer services followed with £12.9bn.

The US remains the largest recipient of UK exports, receiving £1.2bn worth of advertising and market research services, followed by Spain with £895m and Germany with £877m.

UK advertising’s global reach was supported by promotional work by the UK Advertising Export Group in partnership with the Department for International Trade.

Through UK House it has created more than half a million contact opportunities with potential customers from 40 countries since the first lockdown, and in 2021 generated £21m worth of new business for members.

In addition, the UK is second in the world for advertising services exports with a value of $13.6bn. The US storms ahead at nearly $22bn, with Germany coming in third at $11.8bn, according to OECD data.

The Advertising Association’s report also outlines several global headwinds for consideration, which has made the Export Group review its strategy for the decade ahead. The review will focus on the impact of lockdown, Brexit, the rise of e-commerce, and the development of new international trade opportunities.

This will prompt the industry to build on its previous decade of growth and ensure the UK remains a world-leading hub for advertising and marketing services.

“The advertising industry deserves recognition for its effort and hard work to maintain £11.7bn export revenue in 2020,” said Mike Freer MP, minister for exports, calling it a “tremendous performance during such a challenging period”.

Freer added: “The advertising industry has been highly engaged with the DIT teams based globally through its UK House programme as well as in developing UKAEG’s own search and selection tool for international clients.

“These are a great platform to promote advertising’s ability to drive export sales and DIT will continue to provide sector and market specific support to innovative companies to help them grow internationally.”

Stephen Woodford, chief executive at the Advertising Association, said that despite the UK advertising industry managing to maintain exports in 2020 at a similar level to 2019, there are potential challenges to overcome as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

He detailed that these challenges range from the effects of the pandemic on supply chains to high levels of inflation.

Woodford continued: “This year’s UK Advertising Exports Report sets out a clarion call for our industry and Government to redouble the work together to achieve higher levels of exports, with all the benefits for jobs, growth, and international cooperation these bring.”

Janet Hull, chair of UKAEG, member creative industries council, and IPA director of marketing strategy, explained: “The advertising industry is part of a £116bn creative industries sector, and we are proud to drive its success on the world stage.

“Now more than ever we need to tell the story of UK advertising’s benefits to global partners and search out new channel and market opportunities in a review of our export strategy to best prepare us for the next decade of growth.”

Julian Douglas, international chief executive and vice-chairman of VCCP, IPA President and UKAEG member, added: “The creativity coming out of the UK is truly world class – and now is the time to capitalise on this success and secure a second decade of growth.

“I urge all companies looking to grow their international revenues to get involved in the Export Group and participate in UK House going forward.”

Members of UKAEG also felt broadly positive about the nation’s prospects for advertising exports and showed a strong belief in the UK’s status as an international advertising hub, according to a survey conducted by Credos as part of the report.

The report also featured case studies from UKAEG members, which focused on campaigns created for overseas markets or clients and illustrated the extent of the UK’s expertise in the industry.