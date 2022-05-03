Advertising Association launches trade mission for Cannes Lions 2022

The Advertising Association has opened admissions for a UK trade mission at this year’s Cannes Lions.

The trade mission will be run by the UK Advertising Exports Group and the Department for International Trade, with backing from a coalition of industry partners including: the APA, Channel Four, and M&C Saatchi.

This trade mission will offer companies the chance to showcase work at roundtables, such as one hosted by PwC; PR and media coverage throughout; and invites to the Creativity Rocks event on LBB Beach - an event which celebrates UK advertising.

Applications will stay open until 12 May and the mission will also offer networking opportunities in international markets, such as Brazil, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive at the Advertising Association, said Cannes Lions was “critical” for the UK advertising industry to secure the next decade of the industry’s export growth.

He added: “We want our industry to be represented in the most creatively effective, inclusive and sustainable way possible and clearly demonstrate these attributes on the world stage.

“For any company considering attending Cannes Lions this summer, I strongly recommend they join our trade mission to get maximum value on their time at the festival.”

Rupert Daniels, director, creative, lifestyle and learning at DIT, said: “DIT is a passionate advocate of the value of the UK’s creative offering, and a strong presence at Cannes Lions gives our most creative and cutting-edge companies the opportunity to show the world’s top influencers and buyers just how imaginative, innovative, and inspiring Britain is."

Successful applicants will also receive a company profiling in the UKAEG’s search and selection tool.

Janet Hull, chair of UKAEG, added: “CMOs and their advisers come to Cannes Lions to meet new people, understand new trends and new innovations. Our trade mission is designed to help all delegates secure new business relationships, gain valuable insights and ideas – and an understanding of where the future opportunities are.”

The UK Advertising Exports Report 2022, released this past March, showed that international trade in UK advertising and market research services was worth £11.7bn in 2020.