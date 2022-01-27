Advertising Association to tackle talent shortage

The Advertising Association is to come up with a plan to improve the industry's ability to attract talent, its new president Alessandra Bellini announced today (27 January) at its Renew conference.

Bellini acknowledged the need to act, due to stronger than forecast demand for advertising and marketing services putting pressure on the more than 300,000 people employed by the industry.

She committed to producing a new talent attraction and retention strategy later this year, to be informed by a newly commissioned report from the AA's thinktank, Credos.

The report will assess how attractive the UK ad industry is to jobseekers compared with others, what challenges companies are having with skill development and what is driving job satisfaction.

The ensuing, three-year initiative will be led by what Bellini called a Talent Taskforce, which will work with the AA's Inclusion Working Group.

Strategy ideas will be presented to the AA council this summer and it is expected talent will become a critical area of focus, alongside public trust and delivery of the All In and Ad Net Zero Action Plans.

The Taskforce will also work to raise the government's awareness of the importance of practical skills training provided by industry trade bodies and professional associations.

Bellini said: "From the moment I joined the association last autumn, talent retention has come up time and time again as a common challenge we are all facing. This taskforce is the first step but has the potential to make a real positive difference across the industry."

AA chief executive Stephen Woodford said: "I passionately believe that advertising can offer people a rich, fulfilling career but I am also acutely aware that there is much more we need to do to be truly inclusive and competitive versus other industries to attract and retain the most talented people."