Advertising Association welcomes election as 'resolution to Brexit situation'

The Advertising Association’s chief executive, Stephen Woodford, has expressed hopes that December’s general election will resolve the industry’s uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

He said: "We welcome the election in the hope that it will provide resolution to the Brexit situation and end the uncertainty for industry and the country.

"Despite this uncertainty, advertising growth has been resilient and, whatever the election outcome, the UK’s advertising industry is ready, as a key part of the UK’s fast-growing creative industries, to contribute to a future of strong and sustainable growth for our country."

The election date of 12 December was fixed yesterday (Tuesday) after MPs supported a bill introduced by the government and rejected an amendment from the oppostion parties to move the date to 9 December.

Benedict Pringle, founder of politicaladvertising.co.uk, said that while Labour was more than 10 points behind in the polls, there was a "clear and persuasive" route the party could take with its communications.

He predicted that communications would "sow the seeds of doubt" in people who voted remain but want to get Brexit done, and remind voters that no deal is still on the table in the event of a Conservative majority. The latter messaging would be targeted at Liberal Democrat voters.

Labour will also focus efforts on a registration push, as evidenced by a tweet yesterday from Jeremy Corbyn. Pringle said: "They want to get as many people under the age of under 45 to vote, as they are less likely to be registered but more likely to vote Labour.

"It’s not going to be easy, but there’s a clear path for them to take."

The Conservatives’ focus will be primarily on turning the election into a rerun of the 2016 referendum by targeting leave voters in places such as the north and the Midlands. "Get Brexit done", the slogan introduced at this year’s Tory conference, will continue to be used for the election campaign, Pringle said.

He added: "They will be willing to lose remain seats like Canterbury and in the south west."

M&C Saatchi, which has worked with the Tories on a number of election campaigns, said it did not have "contract with the Conservative Party and there has been no official appointment".