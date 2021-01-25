Advertising is a beauty contest

J M Keynes was perhaps the most influential economist.

His concepts changed the way the world’s governments think.

In 1938, in The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, he described in very simple terms the way the stock market works.

He said it was like a beauty contest, but a different sort of beauty contest.

In this contest, judges are told to choose the girl they think most people would choose as the prettiest.

Not like a normal beauty contest, where judges pick the girl they think is the prettiest.

But they must pick the girl that most people will think is the prettiest.

This involves moving out of our subjective mind into our objective mind.

And the really interesting part is, there are now three levels to this type of contest:

1) Who do we personally think is the prettiest?

2) Who do we believe most of the other judges will think is the prettiest?

3) Who do we believe most of the other judges will think most of the other judges think is the prettiest?

The answer to number three is the way the stock market works.

If we are buying and selling shares, question one is irrelevant.

It doesn’t matter what we think the company is worth, that is merely subjective.

One person, one opinion, we can’t sell the shares to ourself so that’s not much use.

The important question is number two, what do we think other people think it’s worth?

That’s the basis for all buying and selling transactions.

But the really advanced trader will be thinking of question three.

They realise they’re competing against other traders who are also trying to guess what other traders think.

So the advanced question is what will other traders think other traders think it’s worth?

That list is how advertising works, but with a difference.

In advertising, obviously the answer to question one isn’t much use: do we like it?

That’s one person, one response.

Our job is mass-market, so that’s not a professional response.

We should be trained to step out of our subjective minds and use our objective minds.

That’s why question two is the real one: what do we think other people will think?

Not do we like it, but will our audience like it?

And that’s where it has to work as mass communication, not inside our head.

So question two is really the question we should concentrate all our efforts on.

Unfortunately, we don’t.

We concentrate on question three.

Question three: what do we think other people will think other people will think?

In our case, the other people are our peers: the advertising trade press, the awards’ juries, other advertising agencies, clients we’d like to have.

By moving into number three, we aren’t doing what we should be doing, answering question two: what will our audience think of it?

Because we’ve changed our audience.

Our audience is no longer the people who buy the product, our audience is what people in our business think about our advertising.

Or, as Keynes said of the beauty contest: “It is not a case of choosing those faces that, to the best of one’s judgment, are really the prettiest, nor even those that average opinion genuinely think the prettiest. We have reached the third degree where we devote our intelligence to anticipating what average opinion expects the average opinion to be.”



Dave Trott is the author of Creative Blindness and How to Cure It, Creative Mischief, Predatory Thinking and One Plus One Equals Three