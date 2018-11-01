Advertising 'fuelling' child sexual exploitation, UK government claims

Javid: task force comprises ad agencies, trade bodies and brands

Home secretary Sajid Javid has launched an investigation into claims that online brand advertising is inadvertently funding child abuse.

Javid is heading a British trade delegation to the US this week that includes the IPA and UK agencies, meeting tech giants such as Amazon, Google and WhatsApp in Silicon Valley.

As part of the trip, Javid will visit Microsoft’s headquarters to convene a "hackathon" with the aim of creating tools to detect online child grooming.

Following claims by the Internet Watch Foundation that ads by "well-known brands" are appearing on websites depicting child sexual abuse, Javid has commissioned an investigation to assess the scale of the problem.

Susie Hargreaves, chief executive of the IWF, has claimed that "using a variety of sophisticated techniques to avoid detection, offenders are exploiting online advertising networks to monetise their distribution of child sexual abuse material".

To combat ad dollars falling into criminal hands, Javid has created a task force comprising ad agencies, trade bodies and brands.

"Keeping our children safe is my mission as home secretary and it is vital tech companies take their responsibility seriously," he said.

"I have demanded action and will be discussing the progress the industry has made during my visit to the US – as well as seeing the latest tools being developed to detect online child grooming.

"This government is leading the response against these sickening crimes. Today, I’ve commissioned new research to look at how advertising is fuelling the sexual exploitation of children online and I am providing further funding for schemes to tackle the live-streaming of abuse."