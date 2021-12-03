Advertising isn't selling

Most of us know about the trademark row between Duracell and Energizer.

But the most important part is the part most of us don’t know.

Brief recap: in 1972, Duracell launched their alkaline battery.

They demonstrated it in an ad featuring a lot of toy drumming bunnies.

Gradually all the bunnies stopped drumming, except Duracell.

The ad was successful and Duracell became market leader.

But in the early 1980s, they forget to renew the copyright on the drumming bunny.

Energizer quickly copyrighted the drumming bunny and ran their own parody commercial.

It said Duracell’s commercial hadn’t featured Energizer because it lasted longer.

This time all the bunnies stopped except the Energizer one.

And Duracell couldn’t use the bunny to answer because Energizer owned the copyright.

That’s the story most of us know, but we don’t know the part that happened next.

It demonstrates the world of advertising hubris most of us live in.

When Energizer ran that ad, their sales went down and Duracell sales went up.

That’s right, the Energizer commercial with the drumming bunny actually put UP sales for competitor Duracell – how could that be?

Well, although everyone in advertising watches every ad in microscopic detail and is keenly aware of who is running what, the general public couldn’t care less.

All they remember is that Duracell had a drumming bunny, so the ad must be for them.

Consequently, when they get to the store that’s what they buy.

Energizer quickly identified the problem – the ad was generating lots of awareness but it wasn’t carrying it through to purchase.

Whoever owns top-of-mind gets the sale.

So Energizer put the drumming bunny on their packs and on all their point-of-sale.

Now consumers didn’t have to remember who owned the bunny, there it was on the pack, right at point-of-purchase.

Energizer sales immediately took off, and that’s what I mean about advertising hubris.

The part that everyone who lives for advertising awards sees as demeaning, point-of-sale, is actually what moves product.

Because that’s where the consumer actually picks it up, that’s where money actually changes hands.

TV advertising only does awareness, which is why brand-purpose manifestos masquerading as TV commercials are dumb.

Expecting people to concentrate on the TV ad so hard that they don’t even need to remember the name of the brand, just the emotion the ad generated.

This is breathtaking arrogance, not joined-up thinking.

“Joined-up thinking” was originally called TTL: through the line (to be a campaign it had to work below the line as well as above the line).

A great example of this is for Fram oil filters in the US.

It doesn’t matter if you don’t remember the name of the brand, because they have the spokesperson, Mike Ehrmantraut from Breaking Bad, saying over the packshot: “It’s the orange one, numb nuts.”

That’s a great example of TTL advertising at work.

You don’t have to remember the name, but you’ll remember that line.

And when you’re in the store, about to pick up an oil filter, all you have to do is to pick out the orange one.

Why would you remember that line?

Well, the audience is young men who work on cars and that’s their language, numb nuts.

Dave Trott is the author of The Power of Ignorance, Creative Blindness and How to Cure It, Creative Mischief, Predatory Thinking and One Plus One Equals Three