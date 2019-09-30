Fayola Douglas & Martha Llewellyn
Advertising Unlocked provides opportunity to attract diverse talent

IPA initiative seeks new talent from more diverse backgrounds.


More than 100 agencies played host to young people from schools and colleges with the intent to inspire the next generation of adlanders.

Now in its third year, Advertising Unlocked provides an opportunity to attract new talent and showcase advertising as an accessible industry to young people who may not have considered it.

Through a series of talks and interactive sessions, Adam & Eve/DDB worked with 50 students to give them a better understanding of the industry, its processes and key roles. The agency has been involved in the initiative sinces its inception and sees it as an opportunity to help bring more diverse talent into the industry.

Anthony Falco, chief production officer at Adam & Eve/DDB, told Campaign: "I’d like them to think that there is a role for different types of personalities, skillsets, points of views, backgrounds – all of which are incredibly relevant and essential for the success of an advertising company.

"New talent from a more diverse background undoubtedly helps us generate more interesting and varied creative ideas which resonates with a broader demographic, questions our views and our judgments, and force us to think differently – which I think creatively can only be good for our industry in the long term."

Top UK advertising and media agencies in Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, London and Manchester took part in the event on 27 September.

After the event, the IPA encourages schools and agencies to stay in contact to highlight the various vacancies and pathways for entry-level roles in advertising.

