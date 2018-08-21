Simon Gwynn
Added 57 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Advertising watchdog will investigate Lloyds Bank over 'By your side' slogan

The Advertising Standards Authority has agreed to carry out further investigation into Lloyds Bank ad "New dawn", after a complaint from representatives of Noel Edmonds.

Advertising watchdog will investigate Lloyds Bank over 'By your side' slogan

The ad, which was created by Adam & Eve/DDB and first shown in April 2017, features Lloyds’ black horse galloping through varied environments, while a stripped-back cover of Fatboy Slim’s Praise you, by singer Hannah Grace, plays over the top.

It ends with the voiceover: "Britain has seen great change over the past 250 years, and through it all, we have been, and always will be, by your side."

Edmonds had made his own complaint to the ASA earlier this year, alleging that the ad was misleading, due to what he has depicted as an inadequate response from Lloyds Banking Group to the the victims of fraud committed by bankers at HBOS, before it was acquired by Lloyds, among other issues.

The watchdog told Campaign last month that it had considered Edmonds’ complaint, but because he was also taking legal action against Lloyds, decided it could not take up the case.

But the ASA confirmed it had since received a similar, but more detailed, complaint from Keystone Law, which represents Edmonds. At the time, the ASA said it had not decided how to proceed – but it has since written to Keystone to confirm that it will move forward with a full investigation.

The regulator will be investigating the ad under four rules of the BCAP Code, covering misleading advertising and substantiation.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

August 20, 2018

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.