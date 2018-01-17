Adwatch: BT presents an antidote to digital pessimism

Technology is one of the most controversial subjects of today. Screens can separate families into streams and siloes, never bonding as a family could; social media acts as stages to promote idealised unassailable versions of ourselves, fuelled by the dopamine of likes, whilst the original culprit of isolation in gaming has long been vilified as a mindless pursuit, shortening attention spans and linking to addiction.

BT’s new platform "Be There" is an antidote to the undertow of digital pessimism, offering an alternative interpretation of technology as a force capable of bringing people closer together, sharing those high value emotional moments, building lasting memories and making experiences more immersive and meaningful.

"Be There" has been brought to life in a series of episodes sensitively depicting the subtlety and meaning of everyday humanity as enabled by technology. Sport is felt more through technology as you feel closer to the game, the players and the hits; showing you really love a present is made more meaningful through a demonstration on a tablet; a baby’s first steps are encouraged by a call by a nurse on a bus.

This ad is my favourite so far, showing how the films and shows we watch give us the content, references points and language to laugh and cope with whatever life thows at us, irrespective of lifestage, and lifestyle.

Neil Godber is the head of planning at J Walter Thompson London