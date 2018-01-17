Neil Godber
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adwatch: BT presents an antidote to digital pessimism

Neil Godber, the head of planning at J Walter Thompson, thinks that BT's "Be There" spot by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO shows that technology is a force for good.

Technology is one of the most controversial subjects of today.  Screens can separate families into streams and siloes, never bonding as a family could; social media acts as stages to promote idealised unassailable versions of ourselves, fuelled by the dopamine of likes, whilst the original culprit of isolation in gaming has long been vilified as a mindless pursuit, shortening attention spans and linking to addiction.

BT’s new platform "Be There" is an antidote to the undertow of digital pessimism, offering an alternative interpretation of technology as a force capable of bringing people closer together, sharing those high value emotional moments, building lasting memories and making experiences more immersive and meaningful. 

"Be There" has been brought to life in a series of episodes sensitively depicting the subtlety and meaning of everyday humanity as enabled by technology.  Sport is felt more through technology as you feel closer to the game, the players and the hits; showing you really love a present is made more meaningful through a demonstration on a tablet; a baby’s first steps are encouraged by a call by a nurse on a bus.

This ad is my favourite so far, showing how the films and shows we watch give us the content, references points and language to laugh and cope with whatever life thows at us, irrespective of lifestage, and lifestyle.

Neil Godber is the head of planning at J Walter Thompson London 

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track