Aero creates interactive activity with pressurised flooring

Nestlé's Aero has created an interactive campaign where passersby can win a bar of Aero Bliss chocolate if they work as a team.



The experiential out-of-home campaign uses pressurised flooring to generate messages on a large screen and create the sound of musical bubbles.



Once there are five people participating, real bubbles are released, the Aero Bliss soundtrack begins to play and a selection of individually wrapped chocolates are revealed.



The activation is using the "bubblophone" ad concept, created by agency J. Walter Thompson, where music is used to pump the chocolate full of bubbles.



The activation will make its first appearance in Westfield London for two days from 15 June; video captured during the weekend will be used in a supporting social media content campaign.



Amy Kendall, Aero assistant brand manager at Nestlé, said: "Our idea is simple. To create and capture sharing moments of joy by celebrating the magic of bubbly Aero moments."



Digital out-of-home production is by Ocean Labs and Ocean Outdoor installed the pressurised flooring.



