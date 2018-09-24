AG Barr seeks 'straight-talking' agency for Rubicon after BMB split

AG Barr has kicked off a review of the creative account for its exotic fruit juice brand Rubicon, saying that it is looking for a "straight-talking and agile" agency partner.

The soft-drinks firm, whose brands include Irn-Bru and Strathmore, is running the pitch through Creativebrief. The review is expected to conclude before the end of the year.

Incumbent agency BMB, which beat McCann Manchester and St Luke’s to win the business in 2015, has opted not to repitch.

Rubicon’s media planning and buying has been handled by PHD Media Manchester since 2010.

According to a statement from AG Barr, the review will focus on the Rubicon range and coincides with the recent launch of its Street Drinks range inspired by "authentic world flavours".

Adrian Troy, AG Barr’s marketing director, commented: "We are looking for a strategic partner for the Rubicon brand.

"The Rubicon range is hugely popular and brings something truly different to UK shelves and consumers. We have big plans for the brand going forward and, as such, are on the lookout for a straight-talking and agile agency to work with us on that journey."

In 2015, Rubicon launched a surreal campaign called "Believe in beach", created by BMB, showing a young man and woman frolicking in paradise – until a quick cut reveals that the couple is actually standing in a shopping centre and fantasising about their holiday.