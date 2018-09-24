Alex Brownsell
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

AG Barr seeks 'straight-talking' agency for Rubicon after BMB split

The process, handled by Creativebrief, is expected to conclude before the end of the year.

AG Barr seeks 'straight-talking' agency for Rubicon after BMB split

AG Barr has kicked off a review of the creative account for its exotic fruit juice brand Rubicon, saying that it is looking for a "straight-talking and agile" agency partner.

The soft-drinks firm, whose brands include Irn-Bru and Strathmore, is running the pitch through Creativebrief. The review is expected to conclude before the end of the year.  

Incumbent agency BMB, which beat McCann Manchester and St Luke’s to win the business in 2015, has opted not to repitch.

Rubicon’s media planning and buying has been handled by PHD Media Manchester since 2010.

According to a statement from AG Barr, the review will focus on the Rubicon range and coincides with the recent launch of its Street Drinks range inspired by "authentic world flavours".

Adrian Troy, AG Barr’s marketing director, commented: "We are looking for a strategic partner for the Rubicon brand.

"The Rubicon range is hugely popular and brings something truly different to UK shelves and consumers. We have big plans for the brand going forward and, as such, are on the lookout for a straight-talking and agile agency to work with us on that journey."

In 2015, Rubicon launched a surreal campaign called "Believe in beach", created by BMB, showing a young man and woman frolicking in paradise – until a quick cut reveals that the couple is actually standing in a shopping centre and fantasising about their holiday.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

September 24, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

September 24, 2018

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase