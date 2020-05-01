Agencies celebrate their Campaign Experience Award wins (in isolation, of course)

Agency teams from across the experiential sector gathered online for the Campaign Experience Awards digital ceremony this week.

XYZ was named Creative Experience Agency of the Year for work on projects for Nike, The Children's Society, Converse and Diageo. Sixteen staff from the shop celebrated together on a video call and managing director Will Mould improvised when it came to receiving the coveted purple trophy.

The awards took place across three days with several winners revealed during each instalment.

Amplify walked away with seven gongs, including the Grand Prix for "Curiosity rooms", and 13 members of the team gathered online to celebrate together.

Jack Morton Worldwide and We Are Pi created Desperados "Deep house" and collected a gold for Outstanding Creative Idea. Mike Kunheim, executive vice-president and managing director, wished everyone in the community well and said he was looking forward to a "fast climb" out of the current situation.

Black Sparrow Presents eagerly awaited the announcement of the Venue Experience category and was pleased to learn that it secured the award for House of Vans London presents "ComfyCush high".

Gold winner of Brand Experience B2B, George P Johnson, secured its award for "Cisco Live EMEA". A globe, a plant and even a candelabra took the place of trophies during employees' isolated celebrations.

Managing director of Mash Staffing Chris Wareham was dressed to the nines as he picked up the gold award for his team in the Staffing Agency category.

Adidas "Unlock the drop" creators Jam3 won a dog along with their gold for Digital Experience.

Jiri Bures, creative director at Imagination, picked up the shop's two golds for Major League Baseball's "London yards" in Outdoor Experience and Debut Event.

Rematch, which picked up a gold in Creative Event of the Year for "Wimbledon rematch 1980", had to cut its acceptance speech short to rush off for a spot of tennis.

Jonathan Reed, commercial director at Tobacco Dock, joined his team from isolation to celebrate being awarded a gold for Venue Team.

A special mention goes out to Collaborate Global, which was shortlisted for Production Experience. The team were dressed for the occasion and claim our (unofficial) best dressed award.

More details on all the winners can be found at campaignlive.co.uk/experienceawards.