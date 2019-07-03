Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Agencies line up for Ascot Racecourse creative

Four shops in contention as incumbent Antidote bows out.

Ascot: has worked with Antidote since 2013
Ascot: has worked with Antidote since 2013

Atomic, Come the Glorious Day, Isobel and The Corner are set to battle for the integrated creative account for Ascot Racecourse, the horseracing and entertainment venue.

The review is being run through Oystercatchers, with agencies set to pitch later this month and a result likely in August.

The incumbent is WPP-backed Antidote, which has worked for Ascot since beating RPM, The Corner and VCCP to the account in 2013. It is not repitching.

Antidote created 2014’s "Great British drama" campaign and in 2015 introduced the "Like nowhere else" positioning.

Ascot had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

The four agencies invited to pitch, along with Oystercatchers, declined to comment. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Tencent continually connects with China's ever-changing consumer

How Tencent continually connects with China's ever-changing consumer

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
More than innovation - why Product of the Year winners provide added value

More than innovation - why Product of the Year winners provide added value

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Web designer

Job description: Web designer

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
How to implement a 'social first' culture

How to implement a 'social first' culture

Promoted

June 28, 2019