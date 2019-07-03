Agencies line up for Ascot Racecourse creative

Atomic, Come the Glorious Day, Isobel and The Corner are set to battle for the integrated creative account for Ascot Racecourse, the horseracing and entertainment venue.

The review is being run through Oystercatchers, with agencies set to pitch later this month and a result likely in August.

The incumbent is WPP-backed Antidote, which has worked for Ascot since beating RPM, The Corner and VCCP to the account in 2013. It is not repitching.

Antidote created 2014’s "Great British drama" campaign and in 2015 introduced the "Like nowhere else" positioning.

Ascot had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

The four agencies invited to pitch, along with Oystercatchers, declined to comment.