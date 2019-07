Sue Frogley, chief executive of Publicis Media UK, shows us around the new campus in the iconic Television Centre building. The move puts all of Publicis Media's agencies and practices together in one building, focusing on a new flexible working programme, as set out by their Next Generation Board members.

Find out what the move means for Blue 449, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas, Starcom and Zentih, including how their floors were designed and whether it has affected their working cultures.