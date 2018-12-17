Agencies: Pamco is 'step forward' for brands despite print media challenges

Pamco has released its fourth and final data set for 2018, which covers the period October 2017 to September 2018.

Campaign asked press and magazine market specialists at media agencies for their key takeaways from the latest readership survey.

'Pamco shows how publishing brands have evolved'

Pamco (formerly the National Readership Survey) was a major step forward for the industry when it launched in April, demonstrating how publishing brands have evolved, delivering content through multiple platforms. Publishers can now show audience delivery across phone, tablet, desktop and print.

Total de-duplicated monthly brand reach for newsbrands and magazines has increased to 48 million and 41 million respectively. In the magazine market, BBC Good Food delivers the highest monthly total reach at 11 million, nearly 7.7 million of which is delivered on mobile. Radio Times delivers the highest total reach in the general interest market at 7.7 million, of which 4.6 million is on mobile. Hello! and OK! have the highest brand reach in the women’s market at around six million. There is still a strong appetite for the printed product across both these titles, with each delivering an average reach of two million.

In the news brands market, The Sun continues to deliver the highest brand reach at 29.5 million, closely followed by the Daily Mail at 26.8 million, a vast majority of which is delivered through digital platforms. Metro has the highest print reach at 9.7 million, accounting for nearly half of its audience.

In an increasingly digital world, the industry needed to demonstrate the breadth and scale of publishing brands. Pamco delivers on this and is fast becoming an invaluable tool for advertisers and agencies alike. It will be interesting to see how this will develop further in the coming months.

Laura Lowry, head of partnerships and publications, Goodstuff Communications

'Print's premium status has increased in recent years despite challenges'

The latest Pamco figures highlight that print, an oft-forgotten and derided medium in the digital era, is actually still going strong. Traditional print brands still offer advertisers the opportunity to reach a mass audience on a daily basis, with a total brand reach of almost 36 million.

It’s important for brands to remember that with print, they’re also reaching this mass audience within environments that are brand-safe, premium and trusted by their audience. Yes, older demographics are more likely to get their news from print media, but all age groups still find considerable value in papers and magazines that target their interests.

With ad blockers rife in the digital environment and "banner blindness" a very real concern for online advertisers, print’s premium status has actually increased in recent years. It can form an integral part of the media mix for brands with the appropriate strategic direction, in the same way as other more traditional channels such as TV and radio.

That’s why it’s vital for advertisers to think long and hard about their audience and their brand values, because some that have defaulted their media briefs to digital or more innovative approaches in recent times might actually be better off sticking with the classics.

Tom Rolfe, publishing director, UM