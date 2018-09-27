Which agencies produced the best ads of the past 50 years?

Hovis "Boy on bike" ad by CDP

The full list will be unveiled in a special 50th anniversary edition published this month and, in addition, each ad will be reviewed online at campaignlive.co.uk/campaign50.

As a teaser, Campaign is revealing which agencies were responsible for the work on the list – and the runaway winner is Collett Dickenson Pearce.

CDP has eight ads on the list. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Boase Massimi Pollitt and Saatchi & Saatchi tied at second place, with six ads each.

Mother has five ads in the collection, while Adam & Eve/DDB has four.

The full agency table is below:

Agency Number of ads in the best 50

Collett Dickenson Pearce 8

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO 6

Bartle Bogle Hegarty 6

Boase Massimi Pollitt 6

Saatchi & Saatchi 6

Mother 5

Adam & Eve/DDB 4

TBWA 3

Fallon 2

FCO 2

Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury 2

WCRS 2

Wieden & Kennedy London 2

4Creative 1

Davidson Pearce 1

FCB Inferno 1

Gold Greenlees Trott 1

J Walter Thompson 1

Leagas Delaney 1

Lowe London 1

Ogilvy & Mather 1

Simons Palmer Denton Clemmow and Johnson 1