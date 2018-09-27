Which agencies produced the best ads of the past 50 years?

The full list will be unveiled in a special 50th anniversary edition published this month and, in addition, each ad will be reviewed online at campaignlive.co.uk/campaign50.
As a teaser, Campaign is revealing which agencies were responsible for the work on the list – and the runaway winner is Collett Dickenson Pearce.
CDP has eight ads on the list. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Boase Massimi Pollitt and Saatchi & Saatchi tied at second place, with six ads each.
Mother has five ads in the collection, while Adam & Eve/DDB has four.
The full agency table is below:
|Agency
|
Number of ads in the best 50