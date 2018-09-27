Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Which agencies produced the best ads of the past 50 years?

To celebrate 50 years of covering groundbreaking, business-changing creative work, Campaign selected the absolute cream of the crop to produce a list of the 50 brands with the best ads.

Hovis "Boy on bike" ad by CDP
Hovis "Boy on bike" ad by CDP

The full list will be unveiled in a special 50th anniversary edition published this month and, in addition, each ad will be reviewed online at campaignlive.co.uk/campaign50

As a teaser, Campaign is revealing which agencies were responsible for the work on the list – and the runaway winner is Collett Dickenson Pearce.

CDP has eight ads on the list. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Boase Massimi Pollitt and Saatchi & Saatchi tied at second place, with six ads each.

Mother has five ads in the collection, while Adam & Eve/DDB has four. 

The full agency table is below:

Agency
Number of ads in the best 50
Collett Dickenson Pearce 8 Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO 6 Bartle Bogle Hegarty 6 Boase Massimi Pollitt 6 Saatchi & Saatchi 6 Mother 5 Adam & Eve/DDB 4 TBWA 3 Fallon 2 FCO 2 Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury 2 WCRS 2 Wieden & Kennedy London 2 4Creative 1 Davidson Pearce 1 FCB Inferno 1 Gold Greenlees Trott 1 J Walter Thompson 1 Leagas Delaney 1 Lowe London 1 Ogilvy & Mather 1 Simons Palmer Denton Clemmow and Johnson 1 Young & Rubicam 1

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Promoted

September 27, 2018

Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

September 24, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

September 24, 2018

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Carlton

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Carlton